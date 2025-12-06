Husso stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Husso made his third straight start and bounced back with a win after getting pulled in Wednesday's loss to the Mammoth. The 30-year-old netminder is 3-2-0 on the year, but he's given up at least three goals in three of his four starts. He's a stopgap option in goal for the Ducks while Lukas Dostal (upper body) and Petr Mrazek (lower body) are on injured reserve. The Ducks host the Blackhawks on Sunday before embarking on a road trip that begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh.