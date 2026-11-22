Husso gave up two goals on 11 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Husso may have gotten bored in the crease, as he faced very little traffic. He has given up 10 goals over his last three outings, losing two of them. The Ducks have lost three straight games, and Husso's recent struggles could open the door for Lukas Dostal to get another turn as soon as Monday's game versus the Kraken. Husso is 3-5-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an. 854 save percentage across nine outings this season.