Husso stopped 15 of 19 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

A three-goal second period for the Flames was the difference. Husso didn't do well despite facing a low shot volume. He's allowed 16 goals on 102 shots over his last four games, going a surprising 2-1-1 in that span. Husso is down to 9-8-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 19 appearances. The Ducks haven't gotten great work out of Lukas Dostal lately, but they may need to ride with their No. 1 for the week ahead, which features no back-to-back sets. The Ducks' next game is Tuesday versus the Predators.