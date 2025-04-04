Husso was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Husso spent the last two weeks in the AHL, but he'll rejoin the Ducks to provide additional depth after John Gibson sustained a lower-body injury against the Flames on Thursday. It's not yet clear whether Gibson will miss additional time, but Husso will be available to serve as Lukas Dostal's backup if needed. Husso has made 11 appearances between the Red Wings and Ducks this year, going 1-6-2 with a 3.72 GAA and .874 save percentage.