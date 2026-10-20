Husso made 25 saves in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Ducks looked sluggish to begin an east coast road trip as travel delays prevented them from arriving in New York until the wee hours Monday morning, and Husso's ratios paid the price. Through three outings (two starts) to begin the season as Lukas Dostal's backup, Husso sports a 1-1-0 record with a 3.09 GAA and .885 save percentage. Anaheim doesn't play back-to-back games again until early November, so the veteran netminder's workload is likely to be very limited over the next couple weeks.