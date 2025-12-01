Husso conceded one goal and didn't make a save in relief in Sunday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Husso had to enter the game in the third period after Petr Mrazek left the game with an undisclosed injury. He was beaten in the lone shot he faced -- a wrister from Connor Bedard at the 9:55 mark of the final frame. Husso could be forced to assume a bigger role between the posts if Mrazek is unable to play against the Blues on Monday on the second leg of a back-to-back set, as Lukas Dostal (upper body) was moved to injured reserve Monday.