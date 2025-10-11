Husso posted a 26-save shutout in AHL San Diego's 5-0 win over Coachella Valley on Friday.

Husso was waived on the second day of the NHL season after briefly looking like he'd stay on the Ducks' roster as a third goalie. The 30-year-old will be the first call-up should Lukas Dostal or Petr Mrazek suffer an injury. Husso has plenty of NHL experience, but he doesn't have a great situation, so he is unlikely to have much fantasy value in 2025-26, especially if he loses playing time to younger goalies while with the Gulls.