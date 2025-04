Husso is slated to tend the twine at home against the Flames on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Husso was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday, and he'll make his first NHL start since mid-March, as John Gibson (lower body) remains unavailable. Husso has made 11 appearances for the Ducks this year, going 1-6-2 with a 3.72 GAA and .874 save percentage.