Husso will draw the home start versus the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Husso will handle the second half of this back-to-back set after Lukas Dostal came away with a win Friday over the Kings. The 30-year-old Husso allowed four goals on 34 shots in his previous start versus the Hurricanes on Jan. 8. He continues to serve as the Ducks' backup while Petr Mrazek (lower body) is on the shelf.