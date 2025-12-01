Husso will start Monday's road game against St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso made his first start of the season for the Ducks on Friday and turned aside 23 of 27 shots (.852 save percentage) en route to a win in overtime. He entered Sunday's loss to Chicago in relief after Petr Mrazek (lower body) exited the game, and Husso was charged with a loss after allowing a goal on the only shot he faced. Mrazek won't be available in the second half of the back-to-back set, while Lukas Dostal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. As a result, Husso will draw the start in St. Louis, while Vyacheslav Buteyets will serve as the backup.