Husso stopped 21 of 22 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Husso gave up a goal to Jordan Kyrou in the first period, but that was it. Over his first three games of the season, Husso is 2-1-0 with six goals allowed on 50 shots, with his one loss coming in a brief relief appearance. The 30-year-old will likely see a majority of the starts until Petr Mrazek (lower body) or Lukas Dostal (upper body) returns. The Ducks don't have any back-to-backs in the near term, so expect Husso to get the nod Wednesday at home versus the Mammoth.