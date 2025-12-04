Husso stopped 17 of 21 shots in two periods of Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Mammoth.

Husso has alternated wins and losses over his four appearances so far, allowing 10 goals on 71 shots. The 30-year-old was replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets for the third period of this contest. Husso is primed for the Ducks' starting job in goal for at least a couple of weeks while Lukas Dostal (upper body) and Petr Mrazek (lower body) are both out. The playing time and the Ducks' offense make Husso a decent fantasy option, but only if he can settle in and provide competitive performances between the pipes. The Ducks have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Capitals on Friday.