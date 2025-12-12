Husso stopped 32 of 37 shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Husso allowed three goals in the first period alone, which would be too steep a deficit for Anaheim's offense to overcome before he surrendered two more tallies in the third. With the loss, the 30-year-old netminder now has a 5-3-0 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage through eight appearances this season. With starting netminder Lukas Dostal (upper-body) potentially near a return, Husso would be ushered to the backup role. Husso has been inconsistent between the pipes thus far, making him tough to trust in all fantasy formats moving forward. If Dostal remains sidelined in the team's next game, Anaheim would likely turn to Husso for the team's game Saturday in New Jersey.