Ducks' Ville Husso: Tending road twine
By RotoWire Staff
Husso will be between the road pipes Monday against the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Husso has been in net just once during the Ducks' active seven-game winning streak, as he turned aside 17 of 18 shots in a 2-1 win over the Kings on Jan. 17. The 30-year-old heads into Monday's matchup as a risky option -- Anaheim is on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Oilers have been off since Saturday. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game this season and is 3-2-0 in its last five contests.