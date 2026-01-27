Husso will be between the road pipes Monday against the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Husso has been in net just once during the Ducks' active seven-game winning streak, as he turned aside 17 of 18 shots in a 2-1 win over the Kings on Jan. 17. The 30-year-old heads into Monday's matchup as a risky option -- Anaheim is on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Oilers have been off since Saturday. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game this season and is 3-2-0 in its last five contests.