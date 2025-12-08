Husso will start Sunday's home game against Chicago, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Husso has had mixed results this year, going 3-2-0 with a 3.28 GAA and .859 save percentage over his last five appearances (four starts). That span includes a relief appearance against Chicago on Nov. 30 in which he failed to save the only shot he saw while logging just 9:01 of ice time. Husso hasn't yet picked up back-to-back wins this season, and he'll attempt to change that trend Sunday after picking up the win over Washington on Friday.