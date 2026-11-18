Husso stopped 17 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Blues. The eighth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso got the late hook Tuesday, exiting over halfway through the third period. After a pair of good appearances gave him the chance for this start, the 31-year-old is back to square one as the Ducks try to solve their goaltending woes. Husso has gone 3-4-0 with a 3.77 GAA and an .856 save percentage across eight games (six starts) this year. Neither of Husso or Lukas Dostal is a good option for fantasy managers Thursday when the Ducks visit the Avalanche, who are still dangerous even without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and Cale Makar (lower body).