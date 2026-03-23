Husso stopped 24 of 29 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Husso got a rare start outside of a back-to-back situation. He didn't play all that well, but it was a high-scoring game, and the Ducks were able to get the win in the end. The 31-year-old netminder is up to 8-7-1 with a 3.14 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. Expect Lukas Dostal to be back between the pipes Tuesday in Vancouver to start a three-game road trip.