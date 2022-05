Lettieri posted career highs in games played (31) and points (10) in 2021-22.

Lettieri was a frequent traveler of Interstate 5 between Anaheim and San Diego. When with the Ducks, he picked up five of his 10 points on the power play. The 27-year-old forward has struggled to establish himself as a full-time NHLer, and he may have to settle for a two-way deal in free agency this summer.