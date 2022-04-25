Lettieri provided an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Lettieri was a healthy scratch in the last seven games, but he was able to make an impact in his return to the lineup. The 27-year-old set up Maxime Comtois on the opening goal 10:31 into the first period. Lettieri's played a part-time role for the Ducks this season, amassing career highs in games (29), goals (five), assists (five) and shots on net (48). Five of his 10 points have come on the power play.