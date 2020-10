Lettieri signed a one-year contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Lettieri spent last season with AHL Hartford and led the team in goals (25) and points (47). The 25-year-old has suited up in 46 NHL games in his career but likely won't play at the top level next season unless injuries surface with the big club. Lettieri should be a top-line contributor with AHL San Diego, though.