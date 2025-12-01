Buteyets was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Buteyets hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll provide goaltending depth for the Ducks since Lukas Dostal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, while Petr Mrazek sustained an undisclosed injury during Sunday's loss to Chicago. Buteyets has made three appearances for the Gulls this year, going 1-2-0 with a 3.72 GAA and .878 save percentage. Even if Mrazek is forced to miss time, Buteyets will likely serve as a backup to Ville Husso.