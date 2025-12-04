Buteyets stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief of Ville Husso in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Mammoth.

Buteyets played the third period, but he didn't perform all that well in his NHL debut. The 23-year-old is with the Ducks while Lukas Dostal (upper body) and Petr Mrazek (lower body) are out, but it'll likely be Husso getting the bulk of the playing time. Buteyets may still get a start at some point if both of the Ducks' regular goalies are out for a long enough stretch of time.