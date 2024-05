Buteyets signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Buteyets has gone 40-32-6 with a 2.36 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 81 games with the Russian second-division team Chelmet Chelyabinsk. Buteyets was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry draft. He has just one game of KHL experience under his belt, so it's unclear if he'll make the jump to North America on a full-time basis in 2024-25.