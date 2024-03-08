Lagesson was claimed off waivers by Anaheim from the Maple Leafs on Friday, per Brennan Klak.
Lagesson has played 30 games with Toronto this year, registering four assists and 56 hits. The 28-year-old could see additional opportunities down the stretch with an Anaheim team that's rebuilding.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Designated for waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Set to return•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Not playing Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Could play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Lagesson: Will miss time•