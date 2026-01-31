Sidorov scored two goals and added an assist in AHL San Diego's 4-3 win over Coachella Valley on Friday.

Sidorov's second AHL campaign is going about as well as his first. He's now at 12 goals and 11 assists over 42 games, adding 97 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The winger has found a groove with four goals and two helpers over his last five contests, but without a more significant and sustained increase in offense, it's unlikely he'll get a call-up.