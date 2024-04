Sidorov inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Wednesday. The agreement will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Sidorov has 50 goals, 88 points and 66 PIM in 66 contests with WHL Saskatoon this season. He was selected with the No. 85 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old will likely need some more time to develop, but he might eventually carve out a role as a power forward with the Ducks.