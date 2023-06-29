Sidorov was selected 85th overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A native of Belarus, Sidorov starred for WHL Saskatoon this past season, finishing with 40 goals and 76 points in 53 games before adding 19 points in 16 playoff contests. A pure sniper, Sidorov shoots the puck well enough to beat opposing goaltenders from distance on a regular basis. His secondary skills are lacking and there's consistency issues to work through here, but Sidorov can most certainly put the puck in the back of the net.