Sidorov scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in AHL San Diego's 6-3 win over Henderson on Wednesday.

Sidorov is now on a five-game point streak (four goals, three assists). The 21-year-old's campaign started a little slow, but he's at eight points over nine appearances to begin his second year with the Gulls. If he continues to display an improved scoring touch, the winger could be an option for the Ducks later in the season, though the NHL has had no trouble scoring goals this year.