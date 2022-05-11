Aston-Reese posted five goals and 10 assists in 69 games between the Penguins and the Ducks this season.

Aston-Reese headed out west as part of the return for Rickard Rakell in a deal at the trade deadline. This was the second year in a row Aston-Reese has posted 15 points, though he only needed 45 contests to do so last season. The 27-year-old brought a physical presence to the Ducks' bottom six -- he finished the season with 231 hits, tied for 15th in the league. He's set for unrestricted free agency this summer.