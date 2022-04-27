Aston-Reese scored an empty-net goal, logged four hits, blocked two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Aston-Reese received a pass from goalie Anthony Stolarz and found the open net to seal the win. This ended Aston-Reese's seven-game point drought. The 27-year-old forward is up to 15 points, 78 shots on net, 230 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 68 contests between the Ducks and the Penguins this season.