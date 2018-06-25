Duncan Siemens: Headed for free agency
Siemens wasn't extended a qualifying offer Monday and will now become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Siemens played in a career-high 16 games for the Avalanche this past season, though he logged just two total points, 23 PIM and 22 hits. That wasn't enough to earn him a qualifying offer and the 24-year-old will now be able to sign anywhere on July 1 as a free agent. Siemens' physical presence should earn him a look elsewhere, though he's not guaranteed to find anything more than just a minor role.
