Johner announced his retirement on his personal Twitter account.

Johner was drafted in the sixth round of the 2001 NHL Draft by the Panthers, but failed to break into the NHL. After four seasons in the ECHL and AHL, the center made the move overseas, playing in Switzerland, Austria, Sweden and England. This past year with EIHL Belfast, the 36-year-old notched 23 goals and 23 helpers before ultimately making the decision to end his professional career.