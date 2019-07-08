Dustin Tokarski: Lands AHL deal from Pittsburgh
Tokarski signed a one-year, standard AHL contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday, WheelhouseHockey.org reports.
Tokarski split the past season between AHL Hartford and Charlotte while under contract with the Rangers, but his new deal will have no ties to an NHL team. As such, Tokarski will be eligible to sign with any of the league's 31 teams if his performance in the minors warrants a look. The 29-year-old goaltender last appeared at hockey's top level in 2016-17 as a member of the Ducks.
