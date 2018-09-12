Dylan Blujus: Lands invite to training camp
Blujus has been invited to the Canucks' training camp, TSN reports.
Last season, Blujus split time between the AHL and ECHL. Playing for AHL Utica, he notched 16 points in 45 contests. He will look to impress at camp but it will take something special for Blujus to crack the Opening Night roster.
