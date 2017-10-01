Dylan McIlrath: Hits waiver wire
McIlrath was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Wings acquired McIlrath in the Thomas Vanek trade with the Panthers at the most recent dealing deadline. While the imposing rearguard didn't end up playing at all with Detroit, he did hit the ice for 21 contests with its minor-league affiliate AHL Grand Rapids, picking up four helpers to go along with 42 PIM. McIlrath has been a total bust since the Rangers made him the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, and he can be left alone in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Re-signs with Detroit on two-year, two-way deal•
-
Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Likely to walk from Detroit as UFA•
-
Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Comes over from Florida•
-
Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: Reassigned Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: Called up from AHL•
-
Panthers' Dylan McIlrath: On conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...