McIlrath was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings acquired McIlrath in the Thomas Vanek trade with the Panthers at the most recent dealing deadline. While the imposing rearguard didn't end up playing at all with Detroit, he did hit the ice for 21 contests with its minor-league affiliate AHL Grand Rapids, picking up four helpers to go along with 42 PIM. McIlrath has been a total bust since the Rangers made him the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, and he can be left alone in all fantasy formats.