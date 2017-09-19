Play

Olsen was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Flames on Tuesday.

Olsen will report to Calgary's minor-league affiliate, AHL Stockton, for its training camp in order to try to see if he fits with that program. While it's possible he could do enough to earn a two-way deal, the blueliner's best shot might be under an AHL-only contract for the 2017-18 campaign.

