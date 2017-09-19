Dylan Olsen: Released from tryout
Olsen was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Flames on Tuesday.
Olsen will report to Calgary's minor-league affiliate, AHL Stockton, for its training camp in order to try to see if he fits with that program. While it's possible he could do enough to earn a two-way deal, the blueliner's best shot might be under an AHL-only contract for the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...