Dylan Sadowy: Cut loose by Detroit
Sadowy will not be extended a qualifying offer by the Red Wings, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Sadowy was sent to the ECHL after struggling to produce with AHL Grand Rapids this season, so it comes as no surprise that Detroit isn't interested in retaining his rights. The 23-year-old winger will hope to catch on with another NHL organization, but he may have to settle for an AHL-only deal.
