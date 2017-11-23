Eddie Lack: Waived by Flames
Lack was waived Thursday by the Flames, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
In his most recent start, Lack gave up five goals in just 25 minutes of ice time before being yanked. Now, with regular starter Mike Smith back from an upper body injury, the Flames will look elsewhere for a backup goalie.
