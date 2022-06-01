Pasquale signed a contract with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL, Karl Mansson of Hockeynews.se reports.

Pasquale will stay in the KHL for a fourth straight season after logging a combined 44-27-6 record across the last two years with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He made two appearances for Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics, but at 31 years old, it's increasingly unlikely he sees another opportunity to play in North America.