Wittchow penned a one-year deal with Finnish team KooKoo on Monday.

Wittchow was taken by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. While playing for the Badgers, the defenseman tallied just one goal in 123 games, so its unlikely he would have offered much offensive upside even if he had made Florida's lineup.