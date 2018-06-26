Wittchow did not receive a qualifying offer from the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wittchow made his minor-league debut for the Panthers in 2016-17 after four years in college, but his play with AHL Springfield over the past couple of campaigns must not have impressed Florida's brass enough to keep him around. The 25-year-old blueliner will now be free to sign a deal with a new club following a 15-point campaign last season that included a plus-3 rating.