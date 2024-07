Sokolov was acquired by Utah HC from the Senators on Wednesday in exchange for Jan Jenik.

Sokolov spent the full 2023-24 campaign with AHL Belleville. He supplied 21 goals and 46 points across 71 regular-season contests with the minor-league club. Although the change of scenery will present Sokolov with a fresh opportunity, he's not expected to make Utah's Opening Night roster.