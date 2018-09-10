Egor Zamula: Lands training camp invite

Zamula has been invited to participate in Flyers training camp, TSN reports.

The 18 year old Russian split time last season with the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats -- in 69 combined games, Zamula tallied 18 points. Unlikely to crack an NHL roster in 2018-19, he will use training camp as an audition for a spot in the minors, but more than likely will find himself playing junior this upcoming season.