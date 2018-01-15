Emerson Etem: Inks deal with Swiss Club
Etem agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Lugano of the Swiss League on Sunday.
Etem was unconditionally released by the Coyotes at the end of December, after failing to make an appearance for the club in 2017-18. The 29th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old never lived up to expectations, as he notched just 46 points in 173 NHL outings. The winger likely has seen the last of North America in terms of his professional hockey career.
