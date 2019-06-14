Emil Pettersson: Signs overseas
Pettersson inked a two-year contract with Vaxjo Lakers HC (Sweden) on Thursday.
Pettersson returns to the Lakers after two seasons playing in the AHL with Milwaukee and Tucson. The center put up 24 goals and 60 helpers in 133 minor league games, but evidently didn't like his chances of breaking into the Coyotes lineup any time soon. Arizona will likely issue the 25-year-old a qualifying offer this summer in order to retain his rights, should he decide to give North America another shot.
