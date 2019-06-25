Cornel wasn't issued a qualifying offer from the Sabres, making him a free agent, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

This news shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season in the AHL, however, Cornel produced 22 points in 76 games. He should have some options on the open market, but won't be fantasy relevant for next campaign.