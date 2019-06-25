Eric Cornel: Won't return to Buffalo
Cornel wasn't issued a qualifying offer from the Sabres, making him a free agent, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
This news shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season in the AHL, however, Cornel produced 22 points in 76 games. He should have some options on the open market, but won't be fantasy relevant for next campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...