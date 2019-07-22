Eric Fehr: Continuing career in Europe
Fehr penned a one-year deal with Geneve-Servette (Switzerland) on Saturday.
Fehr's only other appearance overseas came during the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign, in which he played for HPK in Finland. Over the course of his 14-year NHL career, the veteran notched 113 goals, 108 assists and 1109 shots in 652 games for Washington, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Winnipeg, San Jose and Minnesota. With the move, the 33-year-old has likely played in his last NHL contest.
