Eric Gelinas: Inks deal to play in Russia

Gelinas signed a contract with Slovan Bratislava of the KHL on Thursday, TSN reports.

Gelinas entered the NHL in 2009 as New Jersey's second-round (54th overall) draft choice. Despite the early selection, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound blueliner only recorded 14 goals and 41 assists over 189 career contests between the Devils and Avalanche.

