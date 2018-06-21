Gryba was waived unconditionally by the Oilers on Thursday in order to buyout his contract.

The move will free up $600,000 in cap space for Edmonton for the 2018-19 campaign and push $300,000 to 2019-20. With the cap increasing to at least $79.5 million (up from $75 million), it seems like a relatively minor savings and likely speaks more to the fact that the 30-year-old only made 21 appearances for the Oilers last year. In 279 NHL contests, the blueliner has tallied seven goals, 36 assists and 358 PIM. If no team claims Gryba off waivers, it likely means he will not be on a NHL roster for the 2018-19 campaign when you consider his $900,000 cap hit is relatively cost effective.