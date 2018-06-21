Eric Gryba: Placed on waivers
Gryba was waived unconditionally by the Oilers on Thursday in order to buyout his contract.
The move will free up $600,000 in cap space for Edmonton for the 2018-19 campaign and push $300,000 to 2019-20. With the cap increasing to at least $79.5 million (up from $75 million), it seems like a relatively minor savings and likely speaks more to the fact that the 30-year-old only made 21 appearances for the Oilers last year. In 279 NHL contests, the blueliner has tallied seven goals, 36 assists and 358 PIM. If no team claims Gryba off waivers, it likely means he will not be on a NHL roster for the 2018-19 campaign when you consider his $900,000 cap hit is relatively cost effective.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...