Perrin has decided to call it a career and won't return for another season, Telia Finland reports.

Following a four-year collegiate career with the University of Vermont, Perrin spent time in the IHL and Finnish league before getting a shot with Tampa Bay and later Atlanta. The 43-year-old played in 245 NHL games, in which he tallied 32 goals, 72 helpers and 92 PIM, along with another three playoff points. Following the 2008-09 season, the Quebec native eventually returned to Finland where he played for the last nine seasons with JyP HT Jyvaskyla and registered four 50-point campaigns.